Climate Change, Russia & The Dollar

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 26, 2022
Today we take a look at Climate Change in light of Bible Prophecy. Pastor Stan also discuss Putin’s Horror Super Weapon. Russia is moving away completely from the SWIFT System and securing their currency with their own Gold Standard.
00:00 - Space Delta 18
01:55 - Scientists sign Formal Declaration
04:19 - Colorado River on brink of Collapse
09:01 - France’s “Green Police”
10:56 - 87 000 IRS Agents
14:24 - Putin’s Horror Poseidon Super Weapon
17:22 - The Layoff Tsunami
23:54 - Russia’s Own Gold Standard
26:52 - Now the End Begins
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