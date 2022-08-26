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Climate Change, Russia & The Dollar
High Hopes
High Hopes
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230 views • August 26, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


August 26, 2022


Today we take a look at Climate Change in light of Bible Prophecy. Pastor Stan also discuss Putin’s Horror Super Weapon. Russia is moving away completely from the SWIFT System and securing their currency with their own Gold Standard.


00:00 - Space Delta 18

01:55 - Scientists sign Formal Declaration

04:19 - Colorado River on brink of Collapse

09:01 - France’s “Green Police”

10:56 - 87 000 IRS Agents

14:24 - Putin’s Horror Poseidon Super Weapon

17:22 - The Layoff Tsunami

23:54 - Russia’s Own Gold Standard

26:52 - Now the End Begins


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


EMP Shields:

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Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/



Keywords
environmentrussiachristianprophecyclimateputinswifttsunamifrancecurrencythe endscientistsposeidongold standardprophecy clubstan johnsonlayoffirs agentshorror super weaponformal declarationspace delta 18colorado rivergreen police
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