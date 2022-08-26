Climate Change, Russia & The Dollar

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 26, 2022





Today we take a look at Climate Change in light of Bible Prophecy. Pastor Stan also discuss Putin’s Horror Super Weapon. Russia is moving away completely from the SWIFT System and securing their currency with their own Gold Standard.





00:00 - Space Delta 18

01:55 - Scientists sign Formal Declaration

04:19 - Colorado River on brink of Collapse

09:01 - France’s “Green Police”

10:56 - 87 000 IRS Agents

14:24 - Putin’s Horror Poseidon Super Weapon

17:22 - The Layoff Tsunami

23:54 - Russia’s Own Gold Standard

26:52 - Now the End Begins





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