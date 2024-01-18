Create New Account
Kevin Roberts · The Heritage Group | Fighting for America at Davos!!
Kevin Roberts · The next president needs to make a list of all the ideas ever uttered at the World Economic Forum, oppose them all, and come out with both barrels blazing on behalf of the American people. Great joining Maria live from Davos!


Anyone not prepared to take away the power of unelected bureaucrats and give it back to the American people is unprepared to be part of the next conservative administration.


@MorningsMaria

@KevinRobertsTX


https://x.com/KevinRobertsTX/status/1747952782332612865?s=20

