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Elected Officials are Not Our Bosses
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361 views • October 29, 2021
Elected officials are our representatives, not our bosses. It is our responsibility to make sure they do their jobs by representing us. Being an American requires hard work and constant vigilance of our elected officials to insure that they are not preferentially loyal to the corporate interests that fund their re-election.
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