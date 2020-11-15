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We won't forgive, or forget | Michelle Malkin
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422 views • November 15, 2020
The 72 million Americans who voted to reelect President Donald Trump will not forgive, forget, or accept Joe Biden’s ‘fake’ olive branch, says Michelle Malkin. - via Michelle Malkin Sovereign Nation, Saturdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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