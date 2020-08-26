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"PLAN-DEMIC" Full Length Version
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91 views • August 26, 2020
The establishment is pushing back on this documentary "Big Time". Youtube's censorship and suppression of this information while aggressively attempting to explain and debunk it, should tell most critically thinking people all they need to know. Triggers cannot be pulled where Triggers are not present. The Elite is having an absolute shit-fit over this video which should make it all the more compelling to truth-seekers everywhere. It is vitally important to get this information out to everyone who has the ears to hear.
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