Parentage's of Genesis and the Electromagnetic Circle part 2

Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] A continuation of our previous discussion covering our metaphysical inner changes with the outer, facing fears and more.... CORRECTION: 'Benny' represents Jupiter, not Saturn 'Romeo' as Jupiter (Guarding the 'Tree of Life'), 'Juliet' as Alcyone. Jupiter depicted/encoded within this music video as the 'Lamb of God' i.e Jesus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xg3v... West Side Story (a story inspired by Romeo and Juliet) synopsis- the allegory story of the celestial 'war in heaven' and age cycles playing out- from Genesis to Revelation for the end of the age. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Si... We are the Celestial Emanations and the Cosmic Stars in Flesh and Blood here now. ~
Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
