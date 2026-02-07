BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The War Wasn’t Overseas—It Was Here
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
119 followers
1
80 views • 21 hours ago

The War Wasn’t Overseas—It Was Here


WATCH THE ENTIRE BRIEFING: https://rumble.com/v752jzc-covert-warfare-exposed-trumps-silent-command-martial-law-and-the-final-batt.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


Sheila Holm connects the fatal dots they never wanted traced. She reveals the patent filed just weeks before Fauci’s Georgetown warning—a patent in which the U.S. government holds a direct interest. She exposes the 20-year “recycle into death” stretching back to the 1300s, the real cause of the 1918 “Spanish Flu,” and why mask mandates led to mass bacterial pneumonia deaths, including in Trump’s own family.


This isn’t epidemiology. This is evidence.


Holm details how Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” was a military distributed antidote to a planned event. She explains the strategic return from “Defense” back to “War”, a shift that protects the Western Hemisphere for the first time since 1791.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Keywords
department of war2020 election act of warcanada 51st statetrump canada pinbioweapon patentfauci georgetown predictionh1n1 pandemic historymilitary vaccine distributiontrump grandfather deathnato funding auditzelensky sun tzuwestern hemisphere prioritywef defeatpeace board establishmentfive eyes betrayal
