BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Light Bulb Conspiracy - Planned Obsolescence
America at War
America at War
161 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • August 25, 2023

The people responsible for this insane, wasteful marketing strategy, are the SAME PEOPLE crying about "sustainability" & shortages of resources!

The one who smelt it dealt it!

While I do not believe we have a lack of resources, global warming, or any of that other globalist nonsense.... planned obsolescence has been going on for a long time now!

At least 35 years ago they still made quality products!
Nowadays they don't. Everything is designed to fail!

These people are sick!
Want to talk about employment? How about you break free of the slavery system we have been duped into, grow your own food, participate in your LOCAL community, stop wasting your money buying garbage you don't need....

And maybe you would not have to work 60 hours a week!

Americans used to live off of the land!
Then they allowed a CORPORATION that calls itself "The United States" to make slaves out of them, tax them to death, and steal their land!

We must STOP "consenting" to allowing a corporation rule over us!
They have ZERO AUTHORITY over you, unless YOU give it to them!

All of these corporations need to go away!
But they won't.... As long as everyone continues buying their garbage!

People need to learn about "Land Patents," there's a man named Ron Gibson that has land patent classes. Then we also need to learn about LAW, and Jurisdiction.

I'd suggest that everyone watch "The Occult Art of Law" if you have not seen it.
Then watch "David Straight Live from Texas"

We must understand that unless we "consent" the corporation has no power over us! And we are not within their Jurisdiction!

We live under an "Admiralty Law" system folks!
LEARN what that is!

Keywords
businessretailmanufacturerconsumersales
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy