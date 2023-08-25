The Light Bulb Conspiracy - Planned Obsolescence

The people responsible for this insane, wasteful marketing strategy, are the SAME PEOPLE crying about "sustainability" & shortages of resources!

The one who smelt it dealt it!

While I do not believe we have a lack of resources, global warming, or any of that other globalist nonsense.... planned obsolescence has been going on for a long time now!

At least 35 years ago they still made quality products!

Nowadays they don't. Everything is designed to fail!

These people are sick!

Want to talk about employment? How about you break free of the slavery system we have been duped into, grow your own food, participate in your LOCAL community, stop wasting your money buying garbage you don't need....

And maybe you would not have to work 60 hours a week!

Americans used to live off of the land!

Then they allowed a CORPORATION that calls itself "The United States" to make slaves out of them, tax them to death, and steal their land!

We must STOP "consenting" to allowing a corporation rule over us!

They have ZERO AUTHORITY over you, unless YOU give it to them!

All of these corporations need to go away!

But they won't.... As long as everyone continues buying their garbage!

People need to learn about "Land Patents," there's a man named Ron Gibson that has land patent classes. Then we also need to learn about LAW, and Jurisdiction.

I'd suggest that everyone watch "The Occult Art of Law" if you have not seen it.

Then watch "David Straight Live from Texas"

We must understand that unless we "consent" the corporation has no power over us! And we are not within their Jurisdiction!

We live under an "Admiralty Law" system folks!

LEARN what that is!