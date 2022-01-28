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Remington 870 Field Strip and Cleaning // How to maintain your 870
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105 views • January 28, 2022
The Remington 870 12 Gauge Shotgun is one of the most iconic pump shotguns around. But do you know how to clean and maintain it? In this video I will show you how to field strip the Remington 870, clean it, and put it back together again.
This particular Remington 870 Wingmaster is the first 12 gauge shotgun I ever owned.
#teambanch #shotgun #870 @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support our work by ***
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:31 Remove the Remington 870 Endcap
1:07 How to remove the Remington 870 Barrel for Cleaning
1:16 How to remove the Remington 870 Forearm, Bolt and Bolt Carrier for Cleaning
2:12 How to remove the Remington Trigger Group for Cleaning
2:43 How to clean and oil the Remington 870 Parts
16:16 How to install the Remington 870 Bolt carrier, forearm and bolt
17:29 How to install the Remington 870 Trigger Group
18:19 How to install the Remington 870 Barrel
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
This particular Remington 870 Wingmaster is the first 12 gauge shotgun I ever owned.
#teambanch #shotgun #870 @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:31 Remove the Remington 870 Endcap
1:07 How to remove the Remington 870 Barrel for Cleaning
1:16 How to remove the Remington 870 Forearm, Bolt and Bolt Carrier for Cleaning
2:12 How to remove the Remington Trigger Group for Cleaning
2:43 How to clean and oil the Remington 870 Parts
16:16 How to install the Remington 870 Bolt carrier, forearm and bolt
17:29 How to install the Remington 870 Trigger Group
18:19 How to install the Remington 870 Barrel
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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