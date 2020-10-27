Trump Card

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206 views • October 27, 2020
DEFEAT SOCIALISM, CORRUPTION AND THE DEEP STATE. The United States has always been a home for those who suffer under socialist regimes around the world, but all of this is in great danger in the hands of today's Democratic Party, led by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and the AOC.
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