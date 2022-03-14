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Verbal babble & the deceitful vocabulary of the modern media age PT.2
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21 views • March 14, 2022
Words, communication, conversation, everything from our pronunciation to vocabulary; these phrases & key words that you hear on mainstream media, radio, & TV.
The senate, senators, governors, politicians, doctors, medical, big Pharma, and of course the news anchors.
this part 2 of a 2 part episode
Hips News will it take a deeper look at this language of “double speak” as it has pro founding effects on our community and world.
Words, communication, conversation, everything from our pronunciation to vocabulary; these phrases & key words that you hear on mainstream media, radio, & TV.
The senate, senators, governors, politicians, doctors, medical, big Pharma, and of course the news anchors.
this part 2 of a 2 part episode
Hips News will it take a deeper look at this language of “double speak” as it has pro founding effects on our community and world.
References
State of the union 1948 - Grant the Republican idealist
https://youtu.be/ZSqUuaXOR-o
William Lutz - Doublespeak
https://youtu.be/Fub8PsNxBqI
DoubleSpeak, How to Lie without Lying
https://youtu.be/qP07oyFTRXc
Doublespeak Examples
https://www.englishclub.com/ref/Doublespeak_Examples/
Double-Speak
https://tropedia.fandom.com/wiki/Double-Speak
#doublespeak #media #hipsnews
The senate, senators, governors, politicians, doctors, medical, big Pharma, and of course the news anchors.
this part 2 of a 2 part episode
Hips News will it take a deeper look at this language of “double speak” as it has pro founding effects on our community and world.
Words, communication, conversation, everything from our pronunciation to vocabulary; these phrases & key words that you hear on mainstream media, radio, & TV.
The senate, senators, governors, politicians, doctors, medical, big Pharma, and of course the news anchors.
this part 2 of a 2 part episode
Hips News will it take a deeper look at this language of “double speak” as it has pro founding effects on our community and world.
References
State of the union 1948 - Grant the Republican idealist
https://youtu.be/ZSqUuaXOR-o
William Lutz - Doublespeak
https://youtu.be/Fub8PsNxBqI
DoubleSpeak, How to Lie without Lying
https://youtu.be/qP07oyFTRXc
Doublespeak Examples
https://www.englishclub.com/ref/Doublespeak_Examples/
Double-Speak
https://tropedia.fandom.com/wiki/Double-Speak
#doublespeak #media #hipsnews
Keywords
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