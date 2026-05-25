🚨Israel won’t halt Lebanon attacks regardless of any Iran deal - Robert Malley, ex-US envoy

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🚨🇮🇱 Israel won’t halt Lebanon attacks regardless of any Iran deal – ex-US envoy
There is no likely scenario in which Israel will agree to cease attacks on Lebanon, Gaza, or Yemen a part of an Iran nuclear deal, says former US Iran envoy Robert Malley.
And the way they're going to “wiggle out of it”, he notes, is by reserving the right to “respond to any threat.”
💬 “There probably will be a side agreement between the US and Israel, and they will say that Israel reserves the right to take action in the face of any threat, and it will reserve the right to define that threat”, Malley believes.
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