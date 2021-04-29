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EXTRAORDINARY CLAIMS REQUIRE EXTRAORDINARY EVIDENCE (SOVI)
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80 views • April 29, 2021
From Ali3N: "Extraordinary claims REQUIRE Extraordinary EVIDENCE PERIOD SO LETS HAVE IT ALREADY."
https://bitchute.com/channel/ali3n/
"This should be seen and READ by all."
It may be down to starving, or something else, but assuming it is down to covid – either a) it has mutated naturally (what a joke) to a more dangerous variant (it can’t be more than the 20% different than sars 1, 20 years ago, where peoples immune system still beats it), or b) it’s a lie to get us ready for lockdown whatever number we’re on now, or c) the scientists who have been silenced (like Geert van Bosch, Mike Yeadon, Bhakdi, etc), who warned that jabbing people with a leaky vaccine in the middle of an epidemic would lead to more contageous and deadly variants (India have jabbed 120 million people, 10% of a densely populated country) and so they have been proved right. In any case, a), b), or c) we can see that our “scientists” are idiots and not fit for purpose and need to be replaced immediately, and if the govt won’t remove them by choice, then we need to remove them all by force, and preferably remove them at the end of ropes attached to lamposts. Simple truth – these idiots are killing people, they even lie about the vax deaths and injuries. If it then turns out the vax makes it worse they need hanging twice.
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/INDIA,-What's-Going-On--Hugo-Talks--lockdown:2
https://bitchute.com/channel/ali3n/
"This should be seen and READ by all."
It may be down to starving, or something else, but assuming it is down to covid – either a) it has mutated naturally (what a joke) to a more dangerous variant (it can’t be more than the 20% different than sars 1, 20 years ago, where peoples immune system still beats it), or b) it’s a lie to get us ready for lockdown whatever number we’re on now, or c) the scientists who have been silenced (like Geert van Bosch, Mike Yeadon, Bhakdi, etc), who warned that jabbing people with a leaky vaccine in the middle of an epidemic would lead to more contageous and deadly variants (India have jabbed 120 million people, 10% of a densely populated country) and so they have been proved right. In any case, a), b), or c) we can see that our “scientists” are idiots and not fit for purpose and need to be replaced immediately, and if the govt won’t remove them by choice, then we need to remove them all by force, and preferably remove them at the end of ropes attached to lamposts. Simple truth – these idiots are killing people, they even lie about the vax deaths and injuries. If it then turns out the vax makes it worse they need hanging twice.
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/INDIA,-What's-Going-On--Hugo-Talks--lockdown:2
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