Whistleblower: U.S. Hospitals Are Murdering Patients for their Organs

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More evidence that American hospitals simply kill for cash. If admitted to a hospital, even with a broken leg, make sure everyone knows you are NOT an organ donor. Holy smoke, much of America has become as evil, lawless, and soulless as communist China.
Stew Peters: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/