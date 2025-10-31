IDF's TOP lawyer resigns after admitting 'authorizing' leak of video showing torture of Palestinian prisoners (Added info at bottom, Trump's admins, going to safe zone)

Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi steps down following investigation into leak of footage of infamous Sde Teiman prison where Palestinian detainee was sexually tortured last year

Defense Minister Katz vows to take further action against her

'Will not return to her position. Will ensure justice is fully served against anyone who lent a hand to the blood libel against IDF soldiers in the Sde Teiman affair'

Cynthia... I posted this horrible video previously when it was released.

She's the Scapegoat, it's not like THEY didn't know that it's routine treatment of Gaza prisoners.

Adding, it's Bunker time:

Rubio, Hegseth, others move onto mil bases after Kirk’s murder — The Atlantic

Trump’s top officials seek protection for their families ‘not just from potential violence but also from protest’

Kirk’s assassination protests resulted in actual threat for Miller, Noem and 4 others

Top Trump Officials Move Into Military Bases Amid Security Fears

A growing number of senior Trump administration officials, including Stephen and Katie Miller, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and Tulsi Gabbard, have quietly relocated to military bases around Washington, D.C., citing security threats and harassment following the assassination of Charlie Kirk and rising political violence.

The Atlantic (https://archive.ph/POCZz) reports that the Millers faced weeks of protests outside their Arlington home, where activists accused Stephen Miller of “crimes against humanity” and posted his address publicly. Similar campaigns targeted other Trump officials, prompting a migration into military housing once reserved for top generals. Today, Cabinet members and senior aides live behind base security perimeters at Fort McNair, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, forming what some are calling an unofficial “Trump Green Zone.”

While previous administrations occasionally placed defense secretaries on bases for security reasons, the scale of this trend is unprecedented. Analysts warn it reflects a deeper blurring between civilian governance and the military, symbolizing the growing militarization of domestic politics.

Most would agree the relocations are justified amid genuine threats, but others argue that the moves intensify a sense of separation between Trump’s inner circle and the American public, reinforcing the image of an administration governing from fortified compounds rather than open institutions.

Officials are paying “fair market” rent, yet the surge in civilian occupants is straining housing meant for senior officers, requiring costly upgrades. Within the administration, these secure residences have also become status symbols with advisers reportedly competing for the largest and most historic homes.

The Atlantic concludes that the trend marks a chilling new phase in U.S. political life, one where fear, power, and polarization converge, leaving a government elite increasingly walled off from the nation it rules.



