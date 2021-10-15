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Waking News with Kimberly Ann Goguen and Penny Kelly 10-15-2021
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28 views • October 15, 2021
Waking News with Kimberly Ann Goguen and Penny Kelly - 10-15-21 - In this enlightening discussion, Penny asked Kim some of the most frequently asked questions by Penny's viewers/audience. Listen to Kim's answers to the questions that you may be asking yourself as well. Kim and Penny also discussed important topics such as consciousness and how to connect with the higher consciousness, listening to intuition, and more!
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