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DOJ Seizes $90,000, Charges Black Lives Matter Supporter Who Allegedly ‘Stormed Capitol,’ Sold Footage to News Outlets
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11 views • May 24, 2021
Using the nickname “Jayden X” online, Sullivan tweeted just days before the Capitol breach that the system should be burned to the ground while adding Antifa, anti-capitalist, anti-Trump, and Black Lives Matter hashtags.
And on Jan. 2, just days before the breach, Sullivan’s account wrote: “[Expletive] The System – Time To Burn It All Down. #blm #antifa #burn #[expletive]thesystem #abolishcapitalism #abolishthepolice #acab #[expletive]trump.”
Sullivan’s lawyer had no comment on the case when he was contacted on Sunday.
And on Jan. 2, just days before the breach, Sullivan’s account wrote: “[Expletive] The System – Time To Burn It All Down. #blm #antifa #burn #[expletive]thesystem #abolishcapitalism #abolishthepolice #acab #[expletive]trump.”
Sullivan’s lawyer had no comment on the case when he was contacted on Sunday.
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