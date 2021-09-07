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“You will OWN NOTHING, and you will be HAPPY” | Douglas Kruger
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30 views • September 07, 2021
“You will OWN NOTHING, and you will be HAPPY” | Douglas Kruger
‘The Great Reset’ is an idea put forward by the World Economic Forum to fundamentally restructure the global economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. David Ansara of the CRA speaks with author, Douglas Kruger, about the ideological underpinnings of the 'Davos agenda' and the risk it poses to property rights.
Website: https://www.douglaskruger.com/
Douglas Kruger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DouglasK...
_________________
The Centre For Risk Analysis (CRA) is a South African think tank with a global perspective.
The CRA specialises in helping organisations and individuals understand the current political and economic environment, and the trends to come.
CRA clients gain access to a range of research products, online briefings, and political risk advisory services as part of their ongoing subscription.
Understand. Prepare. Prosper.
🔑 SIGN-UP for a 30-day free trial to access the CRA's exclusive client content:
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🌍 VISIT the CRA website:
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💼 FOLLOW the CRA on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cent...
👍 LIKE the CRA on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CentreForRis...
🔔 SUBSCRIBE to the CRA YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHRc...
‘The Great Reset’ is an idea put forward by the World Economic Forum to fundamentally restructure the global economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. David Ansara of the CRA speaks with author, Douglas Kruger, about the ideological underpinnings of the 'Davos agenda' and the risk it poses to property rights.
Website: https://www.douglaskruger.com/
Douglas Kruger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DouglasK...
_________________
The Centre For Risk Analysis (CRA) is a South African think tank with a global perspective.
The CRA specialises in helping organisations and individuals understand the current political and economic environment, and the trends to come.
CRA clients gain access to a range of research products, online briefings, and political risk advisory services as part of their ongoing subscription.
Understand. Prepare. Prosper.
🔑 SIGN-UP for a 30-day free trial to access the CRA's exclusive client content:
https://cra-sa.com/free-trial
🌍 VISIT the CRA website:
https://cra-sa.com
💼 FOLLOW the CRA on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cent...
👍 LIKE the CRA on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CentreForRis...
🔔 SUBSCRIBE to the CRA YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHRc...
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