Brett Favre Battles Parkinson’s – Can Ibogaine Help? 🧠💊
NFL legend Brett Favre, once unstoppable on the field, now faces a different challenge—Parkinson’s disease. With a history of countless concussions, Favre is among the many former athletes confronting the long-term effects of brain injuries. A new clinical program from Ambio Life Sciences is exploring the use of ibogaine, a natural psychedelic, to treat neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, MS, and traumatic brain injury. Could this be a game-changer? Find out in this 60-second breakdown.
