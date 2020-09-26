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'Not lockdowns' - Controversial epidemiologist calls for end to ‘irrational’ Covid-19 elimination strategy
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45 views • September 26, 2020
An epidemiologist is calling for an end to what he says are fear-driven and “irrational” lockdowns in New Zealand’s bid to eliminate Covid-19.
Dr Simon Thornley, an epidemiologist at the University of Auckland, is part of a group called Plan B. The group argues the economic damage from more lockdowns will cause long term harm to public health, education and the economy.
He told TVNZ1’s Q+A there is a lack of public debate and diversity of opinion about New Zealand’s elimination response to Covid-19.
Dr Thornley also alleges the New Zealand Government “has been captured by scientists who have extreme views”.
“The fear and panic that has driven the response of many scientists, politicians, policy makers and the media, we [Plan B] believe is unwarranted and it’s even irrational.
Dr Simon Thornley, an epidemiologist at the University of Auckland, is part of a group called Plan B. The group argues the economic damage from more lockdowns will cause long term harm to public health, education and the economy.
He told TVNZ1’s Q+A there is a lack of public debate and diversity of opinion about New Zealand’s elimination response to Covid-19.
Dr Thornley also alleges the New Zealand Government “has been captured by scientists who have extreme views”.
“The fear and panic that has driven the response of many scientists, politicians, policy makers and the media, we [Plan B] believe is unwarranted and it’s even irrational.
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