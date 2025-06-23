Anti-War Protests in Boston, Chicago, DC, & LA, according to The New York Times - clip 2

This looks like from NY. Cynthia

Anti-War Protests in Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, according to The New York Times.

Protesters chant “Trump is a war criminal” and wave banners condemning military intervention.

Many simultaneously express support for Palestine and voice anger over U.S. foreign policy.

Cynthia... several videos, doesn't say which location from titles, only posting 2 of these peaceful protests.