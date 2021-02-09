GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA - FRAUDS LIARS AND CRIMINAL ENABLERS

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“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
B.C. extending pandemic restrictions indefinitely
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-restrictions-bc-february-5-2020-1.5902427
45-Year-Old Italian Doctor “In the Prime of Life and in Perfect Health” Drops Dead After the Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/45-year-old-italian-doctor-dead-pfizer-mrna-covid-19-shot.html
'Tap and display' vaccine proofs to be rolled out on Aussie smartphones
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/tap-and-display-vaccine-proofs-to-be-rolled-out-on-aussie-smartphones/ar-BB1dsgbj?ocid=msedgntp
Australians to have proof of their coronavirus vaccination on their smartphone
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australians-to-have-proof-of-their-coronavirus-vaccination-on-their-smartphone/ar-BB1dsvFE?ocid=msedgntp
Expect a knock on your door from the council if you refuse to get the vaccine
https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/05/people-who-refuse-covid-vaccine-may-be-visited-by-council-staff-14029055/
Myanmar coup: Military imposes ‘near total’ internet shutdown as protesters take to the streets
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/myanmar-coup-military-imposes-near-total-internet-shutdown-as-protesters-take-to-the-streets/ar-BB1drNZb?ocid=msedgntp
NBC Nightly News Broadcast (Full) - January 23rd, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjjA-8JXzYI
Avoiding a Climate Lockdown
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/radical-green-overhaul-to-avoid-climate-lockdown-by-mariana-mazzucato-2020-09?barrier=accesspaylog
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/05/people-who-refuse-covid-vaccine-may-be-visited-by-council-staff-14029055/?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
3 Judge Court In Peru Rules COVID-19 Pandemic Started By Bill Gates, George Soros And Rockefeller
https://greatgameindia.com/peru-court-bill-gates-george-soros/
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.
~ Edward Bernays
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!