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Joe Biden Wrote the Patriot Act in 1995- Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995
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30 views • July 27, 2020
Joe Biden Wrote the Patriot Act in 1995- Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Joe is a Zionist serving Israel in the War of Terror shaping US Foreign Policy
Sen Biden introduced the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995,
US Senate bills S.390 and S.761. on 02101995 that later became the 911 patriot act
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Joe is a Zionist serving Israel in the War of Terror shaping US Foreign Policy
Sen Biden introduced the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act of 1995,
US Senate bills S.390 and S.761. on 02101995 that later became the 911 patriot act
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