Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aussie Doctor Confirms New Discovery of Nanotech & MICROTECH, New Legislation to Silence ALL Doctors
228 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Maria Zeee


October 6, 2022


Australian Dr. David Nixon reveals his findings of nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 "vaccines", as well as microtech, which is larger than previous nanotechnology findings inside the vials. He also discusses how protecting the vials inside a faraday cage (earthed metal screen surrounding a piece of equipment to exclude electrostatic and electromagnetic influences) stopped the structures from forming.


Dr. Mark Hobart discusses the new Legislation (Health Practitioner Regulation National Law and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022) being decided on next week in Parliament, which he says will turn all Australian doctors into "agents of the government", completely removing the ability for scientific debate and the ability for doctors to adequately treat their patients in future. You can view the Legislation here:


https://documents.parliament.qld.gov.au/bills/2022/3093/Health-Practitioner-Regulation-National-Law-and-Other-Legislation-Amendment-Bill-2022-6e2a.pdf


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


Visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:


https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Trial a subscription with RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mwqjy-new-legislation-to-silence-all-doctors.html


Keywords
current eventsvaccinelegislationaustraliadoctoraussiefaraday cagesilencenanotechmicrotechcovidvialsdr mark hobartmaria zeeedr david nixonagents of the governmenthealth practitioners

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket