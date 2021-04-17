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Is This Trump’s Plan to Impeach Biden and Harris?
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1650 views • April 17, 2021
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**___LINKS and REFERENCES___**
Trump lawyer accuses Houses managers of manipulating evidence at impeachment trial of Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDN1YU1903s
11 Warning Signs of Gaslighting
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/here-there-and-everywhere/201701/11-warning-signs-gaslighting
In Private Meeting, Trump Calls El Paso Mayor a “RINO”
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/in-private-meeting-trump-calls-el-paso-mayor-a-rino/
Trump’s foreign policy is still ‘America First’ – what does that mean, exactly?
https://theconversation.com/trumps-foreign-policy-is-still-america-first-what-does-that-mean-exactly-144841
Letter to the editor: Trump is exposing corruption
https://triblive.com/opinion/letter-to-the-editor-trump-exposing-corruption/
CNN Under Fire for Segment Comparing Trump's Tenure to Nazi Germany
https://www.newsweek.com/cnn-under-fire-segment-comparing-trumps-tenure-nazi-germany-1547258
Trump predicted news ratings would 'tank if I'm not there.'
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/media/media-trump-bump-slump/2021/03/22/5f13549a-85d1-11eb-bfdf-4d36dab83a6d_story.html
Full text: Donald Trump says “racism is evil” in his latest statement on Charlottesville
https://qz.com/1053270/full-text-donald-trumps-statement-on-charlottesville/
Trump announces 'peace deal' between Bahrain and Israel
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-54124996
Steve Bannon Wants Trump to Run for Congress in 2022 and Replace Pelosi As Speaker
https://www.newsweek.com/steve-bannon-wants-trump-run-congress-2022-replace-pelosi-speaker-1569723
Gov. Kemp signs controversial GOP elections bill into law
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/politics/georgia-lawmakers-pass-gop-election-reform-bill/85-e6022e81-f2f5-4f10-89e9-0c55b483a263
NRCC Poll: Nancy Pelosi ‘Most Unpopular Elected Official in the Country’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/08/nrcc-poll-pelosi-most-unpopular-elected-official-in-the-country/
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
___BECOME A MEMBER FOR EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS___
Monthly donation and support options:
https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm
___EMF PROTECTION FOR 5G & WIFI___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/emfharmonized/
___ASCENT NUTRITION___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/ascent/
**___LINKS and REFERENCES___**
Trump lawyer accuses Houses managers of manipulating evidence at impeachment trial of Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDN1YU1903s
11 Warning Signs of Gaslighting
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/here-there-and-everywhere/201701/11-warning-signs-gaslighting
In Private Meeting, Trump Calls El Paso Mayor a “RINO”
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/in-private-meeting-trump-calls-el-paso-mayor-a-rino/
Trump’s foreign policy is still ‘America First’ – what does that mean, exactly?
https://theconversation.com/trumps-foreign-policy-is-still-america-first-what-does-that-mean-exactly-144841
Letter to the editor: Trump is exposing corruption
https://triblive.com/opinion/letter-to-the-editor-trump-exposing-corruption/
CNN Under Fire for Segment Comparing Trump's Tenure to Nazi Germany
https://www.newsweek.com/cnn-under-fire-segment-comparing-trumps-tenure-nazi-germany-1547258
Trump predicted news ratings would 'tank if I'm not there.'
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/media/media-trump-bump-slump/2021/03/22/5f13549a-85d1-11eb-bfdf-4d36dab83a6d_story.html
Full text: Donald Trump says “racism is evil” in his latest statement on Charlottesville
https://qz.com/1053270/full-text-donald-trumps-statement-on-charlottesville/
Trump announces 'peace deal' between Bahrain and Israel
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-54124996
Steve Bannon Wants Trump to Run for Congress in 2022 and Replace Pelosi As Speaker
https://www.newsweek.com/steve-bannon-wants-trump-run-congress-2022-replace-pelosi-speaker-1569723
Gov. Kemp signs controversial GOP elections bill into law
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/politics/georgia-lawmakers-pass-gop-election-reform-bill/85-e6022e81-f2f5-4f10-89e9-0c55b483a263
NRCC Poll: Nancy Pelosi ‘Most Unpopular Elected Official in the Country’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/08/nrcc-poll-pelosi-most-unpopular-elected-official-in-the-country/
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