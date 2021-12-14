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Marine Dies and goes to Hell // Hell is REAL - You Want to Get This One Right!
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391 views • December 14, 2021
Marine Dies and goes to Hell // Hell is REAL - You Want to Get This One Right!. This is a Near Death Experience of a MArine who died, went to Hell and was sent back to tell about it. Most people will be going to Hell and the COVID Vaccine will accelerate the deaths BEFORE they repent as the demon stated in the other video.
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