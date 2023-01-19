Create New Account
Effets indésirables : « De tels chiffres n’ont jamais été atteints dans l’histoire » – Marc Gotti
Source : Epoch Times France https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WbsitbQQg

18 janv. 2023Marc Gotti est juriste et fait partie du collectif Les 300, qui rassemble des professionnels du droit ayant mené plusieurs actions pour défendre les libertés publiques pendant la crise sanitaire (suite sur le site original).

