Aaron Abke on the history of Christian writings, the real Yeshua and why God's laws go far beyond the common teachings of the modern church

- Aaron Abkey's Background and Early Teachings (0:00)

- Aaron's Awakening and Departure from Fundamentalism (2:58)

- Mike Adams' Journey and Church of Natural Abundance (4:19)

- Aaron's Experience with Internal Conflicts and Faith (15:46)

- The Role of Consciousness and Laws of God (16:33)

- The Essenes and Jewish Christian Movements (26:59)

- The Influence of Pauline Theology on Christianity (32:00)

- Near-Death Experiences and the Afterlife (41:35)

- Health and Natural Law in Christianity (47:02)

- Morphic Resonance and the Formation of Crystals (47:31)

- Exploring Xylitol and Its Properties (51:11)

- Observing Structures and Theories (1:11:04)

- Real-Time Observations and Morphic Resonance (1:13:19)

- Color Formation and Quantum Realm (1:15:35)

- Experiments and Spiritual Implications (1:20:21)

- Introduction to 4D University (1:22:57)

- Closing Remarks and Product Promotion (1:24:03)





