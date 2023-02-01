Guests Carolyn”CC” Blakeman, Media Director and Task Force Coordinator at FormerFedsGroup & Attorney Jamie Scher join to discuss the Remdesivir/Veklury Class Action lawsuit against the FDA and Gilead
www.thepowerhour.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.