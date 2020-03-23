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Are You Willing To Be Illegal To Refuse the Mark of the Beast?
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61 views • March 23, 2020
The Mark of the Beast (666) prophecy in the Book of Revelation (13:16-18) makes it clear that only with the mark will you be able to function normally within society: without it you will be considered illegal, because you will be forced to operate outside the legal structure of the system. The world is gearing up for a police state, where biometric identification, RFID chips, microchip implants, etc. are used to determine who are the "good guys" and who are the "bad guys". This video explores the inevitable consequences of being "illegals" for anyone who chooses to follow Christ rather than take the Mark of the Beast, in a world where the majority end up siding with the System. Are you willing to take that stand?
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
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Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Before Pilate 11 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Gebhard Fugel by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Carl Heinrich Bloch by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Robert Jones by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Christ crucified 14 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Come unto Me 02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Tiananmen Square by Brandon Carson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis (https://goo.gl/CCjZPU) CC BY
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Before Pilate 11 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Gebhard Fugel by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Carl Heinrich Bloch by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Robert Jones by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Christ crucified 14 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Come unto Me 02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Tiananmen Square by Brandon Carson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis (https://goo.gl/CCjZPU) CC BY
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