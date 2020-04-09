Fauci's Coronavirus Numbers Collapse - Why Still Listen To Him?

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Anthony Fauci has dominated the headlines for weeks with his doom and gloom predictions of two million Americans dead from Covid-19. If we lock the country down, maybe only 240,000 will die he claimed. But even those numbers collapsed, with the new official prediction coming in under the normal flu numbers for 2018. Was it "social distancing" that saved us? Let's look at the states and countries that did not lock down - they should have massively higher deaths. Do they?
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