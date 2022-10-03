Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 03OCT22 - Terrifying: US President Joe Biden Has Significant Issues
Sky News host Erin Molan says US President Joe Biden has “significant issues”.

“I’ve always found it challenging to talk about Biden and to analyse his performance in a way that reflects the complexity – in that it’s often hard to separate his professional inadequacies – of which there are many – from his clearly deteriorating health,” Ms Molan said.

“The President of the United States must be scrutinised within an inch of his life – he wields too much power for any less.”

"But what if the leader of the free world is clearly in mental decline."

Ms Molan said there is “nothing amusing nor entertaining about cognitive decline”.

“But there is something terrifying about watching it play out publicly in the leader of the free world."

