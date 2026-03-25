The Enemy's Mini Submarine & the East Coast Dream 3-24-26@225 AM

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Jeremiah 33:3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ about a mini size Lego submarine that attacks America's East coast.

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