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A message to ALL. NOT just baby & Americans. TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
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70 views • April 22, 2021
www.lordrayel.org
The script is playing out just as per Almighty God's plan. And for any Christian, Muslim and Jew should know (BUT DON'T) is that. Matthew 7:21It is not everyone that says to me "My Lord, my lord", who enters the Kingdom of Heaven, but whoever does the will of my Father who is in Heaven.
And the fact it states Matthew 22:14“For the called are many and the chosen are few.”
I could always have tried harder. But that was not in the script.
Dedicated to ALL, but especially Kay, Elliot, Faith, Grace & (Joshua.....R.I.P & C.Y.S) You have always been my 5*s. And I hope & pray you all to complete the journey
The pain and suffering have been worth the price..... BUT the show is NOT over yet.....!!!!!! Matthew 22:21 www.biblehub.com
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
The script is playing out just as per Almighty God's plan. And for any Christian, Muslim and Jew should know (BUT DON'T) is that. Matthew 7:21It is not everyone that says to me "My Lord, my lord", who enters the Kingdom of Heaven, but whoever does the will of my Father who is in Heaven.
And the fact it states Matthew 22:14“For the called are many and the chosen are few.”
I could always have tried harder. But that was not in the script.
Dedicated to ALL, but especially Kay, Elliot, Faith, Grace & (Joshua.....R.I.P & C.Y.S) You have always been my 5*s. And I hope & pray you all to complete the journey
The pain and suffering have been worth the price..... BUT the show is NOT over yet.....!!!!!! Matthew 22:21 www.biblehub.com
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
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