A Woman on the Frontline near Avdeevka

A Women on the frontline near Avdeevka
A group of Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Mechanized Infantry Brigade (formed, trained and supplied by NATO) found themselves surrounded by Russian troops near Avdiivka.
Among them there is a woman whose helmet camera records the development of events.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.