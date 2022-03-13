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End Times Productions: They Found Something 'Supernatural'.. [12.03.2022]
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150 views • March 13, 2022
Note: 'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Was the tomb of a supernatural being found buried deep beneath the Iraqi sand?
An obscure article from the BBC news seems to suggest just this very thing. "The Tomb of Gilgamesh has been found"
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/2982891.stm
Gilgamesh Tomb Found in Iraq, 2003 (Giant Skeleton Found & Retrieved) Posted by 14300 on May 28, 2013.
http://uruk-warka.dk/news/02-2014/Gilgamesh%20Tomb%20Found%20in%20Iraq,%202003%20(Giant%20Skeleton%20Found%20%26%20Retrieved).pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=BBC+The+Tomb+of+Gilgamesh+has+been+found&;t=h_&ia=web
Gilgamesh (Akkadian:, romanized: Gilgameš; originally Sumerian:. romanized: Bilgames)[7][a] was a hero in ancient Mesopotamian mythology and the protagonist of the Epic of Gilgamesh, an epic poem written in Akkadian during the late 2nd millennium BC. He was possibly a historical king of the Sumerian city-state of Uruk, who was posthumously deified. His rule probably would have taken place sometime in the beginning of the Early Dynastic Period (Mesopotamia) (henceforth ED), c. 2900 – 2350 BC, though he became a major figure in Sumerian legend during the Third Dynasty of Ur (c.?2112 – c.?2004 BC).
Tales of Gilgamesh's legendary exploits are narrated in five surviving Sumerian poems. The earliest of these is likely "Gilgamesh, Enkidu, and the Netherworld",[12] in which Gilgamesh comes to the aid of the goddess Inanna and drives away the creatures infesting her huluppu tree. She gives him two unknown objects, a mikku and a pikku, which he loses. After Enkidu's death, his shade tells Gilgamesh about the bleak conditions in the Underworld. The poem Gilgamesh and Aga describes Gilgamesh's revolt against his overlord Aga of Kish. Other Sumerian poems relate Gilgamesh's defeat of the giant Huwawa and the Bull of Heaven, while a fifth, poorly preserved poem relates the account of his death and funeral.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilgamesh
--
Gilgamesh, the giant, from the epic of Gilgamesh may have been recovered.
If so, what happened to the contents of the tomb?
#supernatural #gilgamesh #giants
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!
43,854 views Mar 12, 2022
End Times Productions
513K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JkqnVrdFUYI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
Was the tomb of a supernatural being found buried deep beneath the Iraqi sand?
An obscure article from the BBC news seems to suggest just this very thing. "The Tomb of Gilgamesh has been found"
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/2982891.stm
Gilgamesh Tomb Found in Iraq, 2003 (Giant Skeleton Found & Retrieved) Posted by 14300 on May 28, 2013.
http://uruk-warka.dk/news/02-2014/Gilgamesh%20Tomb%20Found%20in%20Iraq,%202003%20(Giant%20Skeleton%20Found%20%26%20Retrieved).pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=BBC+The+Tomb+of+Gilgamesh+has+been+found&;t=h_&ia=web
Gilgamesh (Akkadian:, romanized: Gilgameš; originally Sumerian:. romanized: Bilgames)[7][a] was a hero in ancient Mesopotamian mythology and the protagonist of the Epic of Gilgamesh, an epic poem written in Akkadian during the late 2nd millennium BC. He was possibly a historical king of the Sumerian city-state of Uruk, who was posthumously deified. His rule probably would have taken place sometime in the beginning of the Early Dynastic Period (Mesopotamia) (henceforth ED), c. 2900 – 2350 BC, though he became a major figure in Sumerian legend during the Third Dynasty of Ur (c.?2112 – c.?2004 BC).
Tales of Gilgamesh's legendary exploits are narrated in five surviving Sumerian poems. The earliest of these is likely "Gilgamesh, Enkidu, and the Netherworld",[12] in which Gilgamesh comes to the aid of the goddess Inanna and drives away the creatures infesting her huluppu tree. She gives him two unknown objects, a mikku and a pikku, which he loses. After Enkidu's death, his shade tells Gilgamesh about the bleak conditions in the Underworld. The poem Gilgamesh and Aga describes Gilgamesh's revolt against his overlord Aga of Kish. Other Sumerian poems relate Gilgamesh's defeat of the giant Huwawa and the Bull of Heaven, while a fifth, poorly preserved poem relates the account of his death and funeral.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilgamesh
--
Gilgamesh, the giant, from the epic of Gilgamesh may have been recovered.
If so, what happened to the contents of the tomb?
#supernatural #gilgamesh #giants
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!
43,854 views Mar 12, 2022
End Times Productions
513K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JkqnVrdFUYI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
Keywords
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