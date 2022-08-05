A Pandemic Of The [Bidan]ated

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Rebound?
* Yup, Joe still has the ’rona.
* What is this about?
* We would love to know, but no one can talk to the White House doctor about any of this.
* Why? We don’t know; probably other reasons.
Redpill:
* Today...Joe [Bidan] announced that he is not actually the president, which you already knew.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 August 2022