A Pandemic Of The [Bidan]ated

Rebound?

* Yup, Joe still has the ’rona.

* What is this about?

* We would love to know, but no one can talk to the White House doctor about any of this.

* Why? We don’t know; probably other reasons.





Redpill:

* Today...Joe [Bidan] announced that he is not actually the president, which you already knew.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 August 2022