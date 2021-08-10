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CHILD REMOVED FROM CUSTODY OF PARENTS DUE TO REFUSING INJECTION - WILL YOU LET THEM TAKE YOUR KID ?
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220 views • August 10, 2021
SOURCE: 99Percent
Court case ? Testify my ass. Somebody needs to die. Get off your knees people and don't expect ANY help from our criminal commercial kangaroo court system. This is complete bullshit.
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Court case ? Testify my ass. Somebody needs to die. Get off your knees people and don't expect ANY help from our criminal commercial kangaroo court system. This is complete bullshit.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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