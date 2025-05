Brighteon Broadcast News, June 17, 2024 – Will desperate Dems unleash NUCLEAR ANNIHILATION to stop Trump?

- "Swiss piss" peace negotiations without involving Russia.

- Yemen's military sinks two cargo vessels during Red Sea blockade. (9:51)

- Nazi philosophy, Ukraine conflict, #Gaza and #Israel. (20:29)

- Trump's campaign promises to end LGBT indoctrination of children in schools. (26:15)

- Potential mass arrests of government officials for complicity in terrorism and treason. (30:52)

- Nuclear escalation and its devastating consequences. (41:16)

- Hemp farming and the importance of natural healing methods. (57:04)

- CBD products, CBD-A and product safety. (1:04:10)

- Growing hemp, holistic medicine, and health support. (1:25:05)

- Cannabis plant potency and extraction methods. (1:33:10)

- Lab testing and certification in the hemp industry. (1:43:36)





