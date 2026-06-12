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Among those who are teaching you, there are truly those who persecuted and killed Christ. That is why you must discern who the true shepherds are.
This book explains in detail how you can discern between the Antichrist and true shepherds.
Get free e-books here.
Read free e-book directly.
https://allowed-weasel-1.10web.me/the-mystery-of-god-the-realith-of-all-gods-on-earth-and-judgment/