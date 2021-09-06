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HOW YOU GET SICK AND THE THERAPY PLAN | True Pathfinder
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10 views • September 06, 2021
In this video we explore from a holistic point of view the origins of chronic diseases, including the psychological, physical, and mental aspects that lead to them. We discuss the changes that take place in our bodies as we become chronically sick and derive from this knowledge a holistic therapy approach, that can help you prevent and address any such condition.
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
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Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #chronicdiseases #holistictherapy #cancer #lyme #ms #chronicdiseasecauses #chronicdiseasetherapy #chronicdiseasesolutions
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #chronicdiseases #holistictherapy #cancer #lyme #ms #chronicdiseasecauses #chronicdiseasetherapy #chronicdiseasesolutions
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