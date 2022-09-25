Few There Be That Find It. ....VERY Few!

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For those who have loved ones who are not as serious as we are about where they want to end up when this chaos is over, here's yet another passage from Scripture that should help us understand how they are unable to face the very same truths that we who love that truth are facing it better and better with each day that we learn these things.(Links promised in the video);