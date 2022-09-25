Create New Account
Few There Be That Find It. ....VERY Few!
Biblical Solution
Published 2 months ago

For those who have loved ones who are not as serious as we are about where they want to end up when this chaos is over, here's yet another passage from Scripture that should help us understand how they are unable to face the very same truths that we who love that truth are facing it better and better with each day that we learn these things.(Links promised in the video);

Remdesivir: Heartbreak in the Hospital:
https://www.brighteon.com/76a82bee-6bed-4cd2-a6be-ea14fa5e8dfa

"Old Fashioned Solution" (high quality print out meme from 2012 that is still spot on):
https://sites.google.com/a/bcmin.us/main/articles/oldfasionedsolution/old-fashioned%20solution...%20%20%20repent%21%20%20cartoon%202016%20revisited%20%20-PDF.pdf?attredirects=0&d=1




Blessings to all who trust in Him!
Keywords
fearyhwhfaithlukewarmobeypraycome out from among them

