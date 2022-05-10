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Fed Gov Insider Reveals Suspected Terrorists Walk Freely in US After Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal
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8 views • May 10, 2022
Project Veritas.
BREAKING: Source Inside the Federal Government Reveals Suspected and Known Terrorists Walk Freely in the United States Following Biden Administration's Pullout in Afghanistan
• The records obtained by Project Veritas confirm numerous suspected terrorists are currently living throughout the country, many of whom have work visas despite being flagged by the Terrorist Watchlist for violent offenses like murder and using explosive devices and arms.
• Project Veritas published redacted government records of suspected terrorists who fall under the “Tier 1” threat level which is labelled as “Armed and Dangerous.” Most of these individuals flagged by the Department of Homeland Security were admitted because of an initiative to shelter fleeing refugees called Operation Allies Welcome.
• The whistleblower inside the Federal Government has identified numerous cases. The suspected terrorists verified by Project Veritas appear to only be a small sample size. These threats live throughout the country including the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.
• Project Veritas also published never-before-seen video of the current Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ur Jaddou, touting their efforts to expedite the adjudication process of Afghanistan refugees. USCIS is a division within the Department of Homeland Security.
[WASHINGTON, D.C. – Apr. 26, 2022] A source within the Federal Government has come forward to reveal suspected and known terrorists are roaming freely in the United States following the Biden administration’s exit strategy in Afghanistan, and subsequent initiatives launched by the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] to shelter fleeing refugees, known as Operation Allies Welcome.
According to records obtained and published by Project Veritas, numerous violent refugees, previously flagged by DHS for a wide range of offenses the agency describes as terrorism, are living in the United States.
Project Veritas independently confirmed and verified the records of some of these individuals, but according to the Federal Government source, there are numerous such cases. Project Veritas published redacted government records of some of these suspected terrorists who are living throughout the United States, including Washington D.C.
After being taken off the Terrorist Watchlist, Ismael Jurat arrived in the U.S. on August 31, 2021, and was re-added less than a month later under the “Tier 1” threat level under a code called “Category 15” which is classified as “Armed and Dangerous” for having “used Explosives/Arms.” Since then, his work visa has been approved and records indicate he is currently living in California.
Anwarallhaq Wahidi is also classified as a “Category 15” threat by the Department of Homeland Security for having “used explosives/arms.” He was only added to the Terrorist Watchlist on October 17, 2021, after already being admitted into the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome. 10 days later, his 2-year work visa was approved.
Despite being flagged by DHS, because he “has engaged or is likely to engage in an unspecified violent terrorist act,” Nazir Ahmad Rahimi entered the U.S. on August 24, 2021. Despite being apprehended by ICE while in the U.S., he is yet to be deported and his last known address is in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.
Project Veritas also published never-before-seen video of current Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services [USCIS], Ur Jaddou, touting the Biden administration’s efforts to expedite the adjudication process of Afghanistan refugees. USCIS is a division within the Department of Homeland Security.
In the footage, Jaddou appears to be giving a speech to other government employees saying, “I am so proud. So, so proud, of what we were capable of doing and what we did in Operation Allies Welcome. Thousands of our Afghan allies paroled into the United States swiftly received employment authorization.” She goes on to add that the agency is “continuing to work with the State Department to improve the efficacy, integrity, security, and transparency of the U.S. refugee admissions program.”
To date, Operation Allies Welcome has brought over 84,000 Afghan refugees into the United States.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13a8ly-fed-gov-insider-reveals-suspected-terrorists-walk-freely-in-us-after-bidens.html
BREAKING: Source Inside the Federal Government Reveals Suspected and Known Terrorists Walk Freely in the United States Following Biden Administration's Pullout in Afghanistan
• The records obtained by Project Veritas confirm numerous suspected terrorists are currently living throughout the country, many of whom have work visas despite being flagged by the Terrorist Watchlist for violent offenses like murder and using explosive devices and arms.
• Project Veritas published redacted government records of suspected terrorists who fall under the “Tier 1” threat level which is labelled as “Armed and Dangerous.” Most of these individuals flagged by the Department of Homeland Security were admitted because of an initiative to shelter fleeing refugees called Operation Allies Welcome.
• The whistleblower inside the Federal Government has identified numerous cases. The suspected terrorists verified by Project Veritas appear to only be a small sample size. These threats live throughout the country including the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.
• Project Veritas also published never-before-seen video of the current Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ur Jaddou, touting their efforts to expedite the adjudication process of Afghanistan refugees. USCIS is a division within the Department of Homeland Security.
[WASHINGTON, D.C. – Apr. 26, 2022] A source within the Federal Government has come forward to reveal suspected and known terrorists are roaming freely in the United States following the Biden administration’s exit strategy in Afghanistan, and subsequent initiatives launched by the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] to shelter fleeing refugees, known as Operation Allies Welcome.
According to records obtained and published by Project Veritas, numerous violent refugees, previously flagged by DHS for a wide range of offenses the agency describes as terrorism, are living in the United States.
Project Veritas independently confirmed and verified the records of some of these individuals, but according to the Federal Government source, there are numerous such cases. Project Veritas published redacted government records of some of these suspected terrorists who are living throughout the United States, including Washington D.C.
After being taken off the Terrorist Watchlist, Ismael Jurat arrived in the U.S. on August 31, 2021, and was re-added less than a month later under the “Tier 1” threat level under a code called “Category 15” which is classified as “Armed and Dangerous” for having “used Explosives/Arms.” Since then, his work visa has been approved and records indicate he is currently living in California.
Anwarallhaq Wahidi is also classified as a “Category 15” threat by the Department of Homeland Security for having “used explosives/arms.” He was only added to the Terrorist Watchlist on October 17, 2021, after already being admitted into the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome. 10 days later, his 2-year work visa was approved.
Despite being flagged by DHS, because he “has engaged or is likely to engage in an unspecified violent terrorist act,” Nazir Ahmad Rahimi entered the U.S. on August 24, 2021. Despite being apprehended by ICE while in the U.S., he is yet to be deported and his last known address is in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.
Project Veritas also published never-before-seen video of current Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services [USCIS], Ur Jaddou, touting the Biden administration’s efforts to expedite the adjudication process of Afghanistan refugees. USCIS is a division within the Department of Homeland Security.
In the footage, Jaddou appears to be giving a speech to other government employees saying, “I am so proud. So, so proud, of what we were capable of doing and what we did in Operation Allies Welcome. Thousands of our Afghan allies paroled into the United States swiftly received employment authorization.” She goes on to add that the agency is “continuing to work with the State Department to improve the efficacy, integrity, security, and transparency of the U.S. refugee admissions program.”
To date, Operation Allies Welcome has brought over 84,000 Afghan refugees into the United States.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13a8ly-fed-gov-insider-reveals-suspected-terrorists-walk-freely-in-us-after-bidens.html
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