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How QAnon, the bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theory, took hold in right [Oct 15, 2021]
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142 views • October 20, 2021
What say you now wapo?
I just had to reshare this ignorant video from the washington post. They were scratching their heads and trying to discredit the q movement back in early 2018 to control the narrative, but they failed…now they are starting to run for the hills! The truth always wins! Thank the lord and god bless!
https://trusttheq.com/how-qanon-the-bizarre-pro-trump-conspiracy-theory-took-hold-in-right-wing-circles-online/
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How QAnon, the bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theory, took hold in right-wing circles online
826,022 views Feb 20, 2019
Washington Post
1.79M subscribers
QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory, is fueled by right-wing outrage online and in the real world. The movement started when President Trump cryptically referred to the "calm before the storm" in October of 2017. Read more: https://wapo.st/2DZm7BV. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK
https://youtu.be/7qlJMEUSSWU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHd62-u_v4DvJ8TCFtpi4GA
I just had to reshare this ignorant video from the washington post. They were scratching their heads and trying to discredit the q movement back in early 2018 to control the narrative, but they failed…now they are starting to run for the hills! The truth always wins! Thank the lord and god bless!
https://trusttheq.com/how-qanon-the-bizarre-pro-trump-conspiracy-theory-took-hold-in-right-wing-circles-online/
--
How QAnon, the bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theory, took hold in right-wing circles online
826,022 views Feb 20, 2019
Washington Post
1.79M subscribers
QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory, is fueled by right-wing outrage online and in the real world. The movement started when President Trump cryptically referred to the "calm before the storm" in October of 2017. Read more: https://wapo.st/2DZm7BV. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK
https://youtu.be/7qlJMEUSSWU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHd62-u_v4DvJ8TCFtpi4GA
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