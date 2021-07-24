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Dr. Judy A Mikovits on the Covid-19 PlanDemic & Ending the Plague of Corruption
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548 views • July 24, 2021
Dr. Judy A Mikovits shares her honest, hopeful, yet urgent message on ending the plague of corruption of this Covid-19 PlanDemic.
Book: Ending Plague - pre-order to guarantee your copy!: https://drjudyamikovits.com/
Watch PlanDemic Documentary, Part 1 - Judy Mikovits: https://plandemic-movie.org/plandemic-movie-part-one/
Check out VCC’s NEW “Vaccine Regret”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Book: Ending Plague - pre-order to guarantee your copy!: https://drjudyamikovits.com/
Watch PlanDemic Documentary, Part 1 - Judy Mikovits: https://plandemic-movie.org/plandemic-movie-part-one/
Check out VCC’s NEW “Vaccine Regret”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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