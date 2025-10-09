White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1978 - Janet Eulene Risch - 2nd report on Martinez's sentencing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Janet and her daughter were at the bank to get cash for gifts for her grandchildren, when Martinez, high on methamphetamine, burst in with a knife demanding money. When he didn’t get it fast enough, he grabbed Deb and slit her throat. After the tellers gave him cash, Martinez stabbed Janet in the back, before fleeing the scene, stabbing a man to steal his car.