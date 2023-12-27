Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pushing people from Gaza into Egypt would constitute an ‘atrocity crime’ NRC (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1918 Subscribers
12 views
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/rGPeONcqmms?si=-XY5_o9aTACm5x-u

27 Dec 2023 #Palestine #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack

The Norwegian Refugee Council is warning that any attempt by Israel to permanently displace Palestinians within or from Gaza would amount to a breach of international law.


The Israeli army’s expanding ground offensive is forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians even further south and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation


Ahmed Bayram, Middle East adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, spoke to Al Jazeera from Amman, Jordan about the possibility of Israel pushing Palestinians in Gaza across the border into Egypt.


Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile


#Palestine #Gaza #GazaAirRaids #GazaAirStrikes #GazaUnderAttack #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Israel #IsraelHamasWar #GazaWar #IsraelWar #IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaHospitals #GazaBombardment #GazaRefugeeCamps #SaveGaza #prayforgaza



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket