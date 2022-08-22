America...Why Are You So Unhappy?

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published August 22, 2022
According to a new NBC News survey, the vast majority of Americans are deeply dissatisfied with the direction of the country, holding the belief that America's best days are behind her. Why the massive negativity? Will politics solve it? Also today, neocons trash Biden's attempt to return to Iran deal.
Get your tickets to the RPI Sept. 2nd conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anatomy-of-a-police-state-tickets-366089773367