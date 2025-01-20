A Cure for Pneumonia in 1932?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that the magazine Popular Science published an article about using #carbogen for #pneumonia back in 1932? Here's the article I referenced in the video with a link to this Popular Science article.
https://www.extremehealthradio.com/8-powerful-home-remedies-to-cure-pneumonia-naturally/