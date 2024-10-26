what really is real anyway? ~ who is controlling the narrative? ~

In this discussion we will be talking about how the tyrants of the socialist / fake demoncracy of the United States of the America tries to control what you perceive as reality by controlling the narrative. Again, we are faced with nazi censorship and called a fascist by the nazi's that want to take our freedom of speach away when we protest and speak out about it. We will talk about real thinking outside the box, which is really thinking outside the narrative. Finally, we will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 395: into the deep.





Talking Points:

- Facts are bias to the world view of the person that is delivering the facts, whether

it be a secular world view or a biblical world view

- Share the Highwire episode 395 Into The Deep





